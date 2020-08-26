Local service picks up more than 100 new customers

LAST year Bundaberg Meals on Wheels delivered more than 60,000 meals and their customer base is only getting bigger.

Today is National Meals on Wheels day, and it's a good opportunity to thank those who help our community.

Bundaberg Meals on Wheels president Jeff McColl said today they would be delivering around 300 meals across the Rum City.

Mr McColl said they would also be getting a helping hand from Bundaberg MP David Batt who is going on a delivery run.

He said they would also be delivering a special meal to staff at businesses around Bundaberg in celebration of Meals on Wheels Day.

"It's not such a celebration this year because of covid restrictions but what we have done is offered the corporate world a lunch of BBQ lamb chops and a Black Forest cake dessert," he said.

"I think we're going to deliver 90 of those at lunch time in addition to our normal deliveries."

Mr McColl said they have just seven staff including a full-time manager, head chef, assistant chef as well as kitchen assistants and office staff.

He said most of their customers were aged people.

"The government provides a subsidy if you're registered with My Aged Care," he said.

"We can provide a meal which consists of soup, a sandwich, a main meal, dessert and a juice for $10.

"It's cooked in the morning and delivered within a few hours of being made."

He said they have a rotational menu to provide variety.

"We get help from Queensland Meals on Wheels who have nutritionists who provide guidelines and menus for us," he said.

"Chicken is a pretty popular one."

Mr McColl said the service was very important for the community.

"We picked up 166 additional customers between March 1 and June 30 this year with the pandemic," he said.

"We have some tremendous volunteers and we get a lot of donations from our farming community."