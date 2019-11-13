Menu
HAIRDRESSING FOR A CAUSE: Aliesha Conway and Stevie Jane will be doing free haircuts for disadvantaged kids.
Local salon will be doing free cuts for disadvantaged kids

Brittiny Edwards, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
13th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
THE Hair Lounge on Bourbong is going to be jumping on board CentacareCQ’s School Savvy initiative in Bundaberg by supplying free back to school haircuts for disadvantaged kids inside School Savvy’s pop-up shop.

School Savvy is an initiative which aims to provide struggling families with things they need to send their kids to school well equipped.

Hairdresser at the Hair Lounge on Bourbong Aliesha Conway said it didn’t take any convincing to be a part of such a great cause.

“Centacare approached us about School Savvy coming to the Bundaberg community and we absolutely had to jump on board,” Ms Conway said.

“With kids heading into a new school year we understand the financial stress beginning a new school year has on families and we’d love to help by giving back to our community by offering free basic back to school haircuts.”

Ms Conway said they were looking forward to taking part in the initiative.

“We have done other things for charity before and we just love giving back to the community,” she said.

Senior Project Coordinator for CentacareCQ Anna Morris said the salon coming on board was a great asset to their pop-up shop.

“We are really appreciative because it is so easy to donate- stationary, but donating time and to commit to a whole day of standing is really amazing,” Ms Morris said.

“We first did the hairdressing in our Rockhampton pop-up shop last year and over 200 children had their hair cut.”

The pop-up shop will be in Bundaberg from January 13 – 17 and the date of the hairdressing inside the shop is to be confirmed.

back to school centacarecq pop-up shop school savvy the hair lounge on bourbong
