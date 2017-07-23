Local roads get facelift with funds

NEW SURFACE: Roads are getting a facelift.

SOME of the more travelled roads within Bundaberg and the region are getting a face lift.

Night-time asphalt resurfacing works began today along Barolin St between Walker St and McCarthy Rd.

Most of the construction will take place between 6pm and 6am, with some day time work required.

These works are expected to be completed by October, given the weather remains favourable.

Other areas of construction include; the Bruce Highway at various bridges north of Apple Tree Creek (Woco Creek, Duingal Creek, Tim Fisher Bridge, Walily Creek and the Kolan River Bridge) and Goodwood Rd.

These works are being funded by the state and federal.