Local restaurant and cafe business shifts focus for 2020

Two years after opening their cafe and restaurant, Eleven Acres owner Jeff Lennox has announced they are closing that side of the business and shifting focus this year.

Mr Lennox said they were taking a new direction in 2020 for the Branyan-based venue, focusing exclusively on their venue hire and accommodation services rather than the cafe.

With the dog and kid friendly cafe and restaurant now officially closed, Mr Lennox said customers were able to obtain a refund for any gift vouchers they may have received.

Taking to social media to announce the shift, they thanked their “wonderful staff and loyal customers who have supported us in the past two years”.

“We have a number of functions and weddings booked for 2020 and beyond and these will go ahead as planned,” Mr Lennox told the NewsMail.

“We are still fielding inquires and taking bookings for future venue hire.”

A popular spot for breakfast, many cafe-goers took to social media to express their heartbreak at the news and wish the owners well on their new focus.

While the cafe is no more, he said they plan on opening up their accommodation to the general public.

“We are proud of the service we have offered and will continue to offer the public of Bundaberg,” Mr Lennox said.

Customers who have gift vouchers are advised to email functions@elevenacres.com to arrange refunds.

For more details on their venue hire and accommodation options phone 4155 3030.

Eleven Acres is at 363 Branyan Drive, Bundaberg.