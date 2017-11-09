Menu
Local recognised for her compassion and integrity

AWARD: Susie O'Neill with Maroondan School student Shaylee Thomas and Jennifer Howard at Parliament House.

MAROONDAN State School's Shaylee Thomas is one of 29 Queensland students who have been recognised for their compassion, integrity and kindness at a ceremony for the Fred Hollows Humanity Award at Parliament House in Brisbane.

A national initiative of The Fred Hollows Foundation, the Humanity Award acknowledges Year 6 students who follow in Fred's footsteps by demonstrating humanitarian values towards others.

The Minister Assisting the Premier, Jennifer Howard, and Olympian and Fred Hollows Foundation ambassador Susie O'Neill presented students with their certificates.

The Fred Hollows Humanity Award began in the ACT in 2012 and expanded into Queensland this year, becoming a national initiative with 420 children nominated across the country.

"The endless ideas and energy of young people who are making a positive difference in their communities continues to inspire me,” Gabi Hollows, Fred Hollows' wife and the founding director of The Fred Hollows Foundation, said.

"Fred would have been incredibly proud of the contribution these students are making to society and of the foundation for recognising and encouraging them to help others, no matter how big or small their actions.

Shaylee was nominated by principal Robert Lawton for her inspirational leadership as school captain.

Mr Lawton said that Shaylee puts the needs and welfare of younger students before her own and she regularly used her break times to plan, organise and supervise activities for other students.

She also supports school staff by assisting with various activities, from helping younger students with their reading, to encouraging their participation in outdoor activities.

