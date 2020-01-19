Local rainfall narrows the gap to monthly average

Storm clouds off the coast of Bargara.

BUNDABERG is closing in on its average monthly rainfall following the rain it received throughout the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 94mm in its rain gauge by 9am on Sunday.

Meteorologist Kimba Wong said the rain gauges recorded 96mm in Bundaberg South, 60mm in Branyan, 56mm in Black Swamp, 53mm in Pacific Haven, and 46mm in Woodgate.

“It was quite isolated and all in the one spot,” Ms Wong said.

“It had been in a relatively small area close to Bundaberg.

“Elsewhere it was not really a huge amount in the rain gauge.”

In Bundaberg there had been two main storms during the weekend, with the heaviest bursts of rain falling at about 4am and after 11.30pm on Saturday.

35.6mm had been captured in the Bundaberg rain gauge by 9am, Saturday.

But the highest recording all month had been at 9am, on Sunday, with another 40.6mm in the Bundaberg Airport gauge.

Ms Wong said Bundaberg was “getting there” to reaching its average rainfall measurement for January.

Drains were having a hard time keeping up with the rainfall overnight.

The current total was more than 100mm, while the average rainfall for January was 172.4mm.

Ms Wong said there was a chance of more rain in Bundaberg within the next few days, although from Tuesday any storms would likely fall further inland.

This was due to lowered wind speeds later during the week, which were pushing storms to the coast.

The worst rainfall for January recorded in Bundaberg was in 2003, which recorded 1.2mm, while the highest rainfall measured was 693mm. This had happened in 1974.

But the most intense amount of rain recorded within 24 hours, at least in this month, had been on January 27, 2013.

Thabeban resident Calleja Gruetzner said there was enough rain during both storms to flood her laundry.

“The wind was that strong that it was pushing all the water straight through the door and it was reaching the back wall,” she said.

A photograph of a lightning strike taken by Sandy Hortin in Bargara at 6am on Sunday. He used an iPhone X and held it close to the surface of a puddle. “I was hoping for a light show at face of approaching squall, and luck would have it,” he said.

“As soon as the wind started it got really heavy, it just flooded the laundry.

“I had to run outside to grab my dogs and within one second I was soaked.

“I couldn’t even see the rain, it was that strong it was hitting me in the eyes.

“It was definitely well needed though, so I’m definitely not complaining.”

Another Thabeban resident, Leisa Ward, said she recorded 80mm of rain on Saturday night, and a total 137 mm of rain throughout the last week.

Branyan resident Tanya Jenness said she recorded 58.5mm in total this month, out at Kentucky Blue Grass Estate.

“I think (it) is more than the whole of last year,” she said.

Welcome Creek resident Sherree Morgan said she recorded 38mm of rain on Saturday and 86mm of rain on Sunday at Gooburrum Rd.

“Finally, it’s been a long time coming,” she said.

South Kolan resident Des Messenger said he received “beautiful rain”, with about 122mm recorded throughout the week.

“It’s not quite five inches on the old scale,” he said.

“It’s very patchy rain.

“Booyal and Gin Gin haven’t got this much, that’s the trouble.

“It’s great but we’ve got to have more.”

Burnett Heads resident Peter Scanlan said “it was quite good this morning (Sunday)”, and that after two storms he received a total 35mm.

“Up to this week we were getting 2mm, 4mm, which is only skin deep,” Mr Scanlan said.

“We had a bit of water at the front, and within an hour it had soaked in and was gone.

“That’s how dry it is.”