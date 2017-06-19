Local property market on the up

WHILE regions to our north languish after continued knock-backs, Bundaberg is flexing its real estate muscle.

First National Real Estate chief executive Ray Ellis was in Bundaberg last week and said the property market was finally beginning to shows signs of recovery after several years of challenging marketing conditions.

His visit was the culmination of a statewide jaunt to Queensland member offices and proved to be an eye-opener for him.

"The floods, the end of the mining construction boom and the devastation of Cyclone Debbie have impacted on property markets in central and southern Queensland, producing challenges for both property owners and their real estate agents,” MrEllis said.

"Basically the effects have been felt statewide.

"However, our Bundaberg office, First National McColms, is experiencing stronger buyer enquiry and tighter rental vacancy rates.

"Interestingly, much of the recent purchasing activity has originated from interstate - perhaps the result of buyers believing prices won't get any lower and the market is about to trend upwards.”

Mr Ellis said the Bundaberg market had also shown an increase in interest in the rural sector, with agricultural land being sought for a variety of crops, including smallcrops and macadamias.

He said the impression from leaders in the industry was that Bundaberg was poised for growth.

"Generally speaking, while the majority of buyer interest is in the lower price ranges than this time last year, there is a perception amongst buyers that the bottom of the market has been reached and that brighter times lie ahead,” Mr Ellis said. First National McColms principal Heather Galley said rental property vacancies were running at about 2% compared to an industry average closer to 4%. "We are desperately in need of good quality rentals,” Ms Galley said.

She said the agency had also experienced a resurgence in properties for sale by auction over the past 12 months and it had become an increasingly popular method.

Ms Galley said while it was infrequent that properties sold under the hammer, 95% sold not long after auction.