Local production of Legally Blonde is coming

BEHIND THE SCENES: Kyle Schneider is co-directing Legally Blonde - the Musical. Mikayla Haupt

LOCAL Youth Theatre members are currently in final rehearsals for their annual production which opens at the Playhouse Theatre on Thursday, June 20.

It's funny, it's fast paced and it's sure to be a sell-out; Legally Blonde - the Musical storms the stage in Bundaberg for four action-packed performances and already the "house full” sign is ready to hang on the theatre's front door with very few seats remaining.

Co-director Kyle Schneider is excited about the show's obvious popularity and said the production features 50 of Bundaberg's most talented young performers aged 12 to 18.

The musical, based on the novel Legally Blonde by Amanda Brown and the beloved 2001 movie of the same name, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she enrols at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner.

She wants nothing more than to be Mrs Warner Huntington III.

But there is one thing stopping her boyfriend from proposing - she is too blonde!

Elle rallies all of her resources and gets into Harvard. She wins cases, breaks down stereotypes and achieves her goals, determined to win him back.

Limited tickets may be available for the performances on June 20, 21 and 22 at 7.30pm and Saturday matinee on June 22 at 3pm at the theatre's box office which opens one hour prior to each performance.