Local pride keeps coffee bar owner strong

Judy Plath from Street Bean Coffee Bar says the establishment is well-positioned to provide takeaway food and drinks.

Judy Plath from Street Bean Coffee Bar says the establishment is well-positioned to provide takeaway food and drinks.

THE outdoor appeal of the CBD and the ongoing commitment of local food establishments continues to be apparent throughout COVID-19 restrictions.

Street Bean Coffee Bar owner Judy Plath is using this time to remind customers of the importance of local farmers and suppliers and even try out a few new welcome recipes.

Street Bean Coffee Bar is focused on providing great coffee and drinks, cakes, grab and go meals and smoothie bowls taking pride in using local milk from Robbie and Michelle from CQ Dairy Fresh.

Judy said Street Bean Coffee Bar was already well-positioned to offer takeaway food and drinks.

“Our front window opens directly onto Bourbong Street so that people can place their order and receive their food or drink without entering the building,” she said.

“With ready parking available on Bourbong Street, people can quickly and easily grab their takeaway drink or food.

“There’s still plenty of traffic in the CBD so while coronavirus is such a concern, I’m guessing people like being able to walk straight from the fresh air of the CBD into the shop they need, without walking through airconditioned shopping centres.

“We love to remind people that fresh ingredients deliver great flavour and that’s why using fresh, local ingredients is top priority to us at Street Bean.”

Asked what are some menu items that are proving popular, Judy shared that coffee was definitely still the number one seller.

Other items that have become popular for Street Bean Coffee Bar are their homemade Caramel Latte Cakes, ready to go salads and our smoothie bowl range.

But what about catching up with regulars with new social distancing rules.

“We still have a chance to chat to our friendly customers – just at a greater distance these days!

“It’s lovely to still see everyone’s smiling faces when they pop in for a takeaway coffee.

“We’ve been so pleased to be able to remain trading as a takeaway cafe so that our loyal staff are still employed.

“We have a great team and I’m so happy they are still working.”