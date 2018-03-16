Local police team up with high school to stop bullying

WITH today being the National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence, Acting Senior Constable Mick Gray will be launching a Not in my school initiative at Bundaberg State High School.

The program aims to help students face a variety of daily challenges in a healthy and supported manner.

Acting Snr Const Gray said they picked topics throughout the year and spent 8-10 weeks focusing on that issue.

"This time we are looking at bullying, but other topics that could be covered include drugs and domestic violence,” he said.

"Enough is enough (with bullying), kids are taking their own lives.

"This is for the bullies, for them to know that there are consequences and for those being bullied to know that we are on their side and there is support for them.

"We want to inspire student leaders to be empowered when assisting their peers, school community and local police to help stop, reduce and prevent issues from occurring.

"Showing students the difference between being popular and being a leader.” Acting Snr Const Gray said they also wanted to involve the parents so they knew what to do if their child was being bullied or being influenced by drugs.

While this initative is currently between Bundaberg State High School and the Bundaberg Police, he said they were hoping to expand to other Bundaberg and regional schools before the rest of the state.

With bullying taken from the schoolyard to online with social media, Acting Snr Const Gray is hoping the toxic culture of bullying can be stamped out of our children's lives.