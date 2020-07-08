Menu
JOINING FORCES: Bundaberg and Gin Gin Police will work together to raise funds for RACQ LifeFlight Rescue. Picture: Mike Knott
Local police join forces to raise vital funds

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
8th Jul 2020 1:20 PM

BUNDABERG and Gin Gin Police have joined forces to help raise vital funds for RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

For the month of July, RACQ LifeFlight Rescue is challenging the Queensland community to run, walk or ride a combined 20,000km, to match what a single rescue helicopter can fly in a month, while raising funds for RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

Funds raised will assist with purchasing safety equipment, medical equipment, as well as helicopter fuel and maintenance.

The Bundaberg Police team will have 22 members which includes both sworn and unsworn staff.

Tomorrow, the Bundaberg Police team will be holding a fundraising event in the Bundaberg CBD at the front of the Police Beat.

From 9am until 12pm, officers along with RACQ LifeFlight Rescue staff and volunteers will be asking community members to dig deep and spare a few dollars to this worthwhile cause.

St John’s Lutheran Kindergarten have been kind enough to support the event by making two helicopters for officers to wear while walking laps of the CBD to boost their total kilometres.

Police Mascot Cluedo and RACQ LifeFlight Rescue mascot, Chief Bear, will also be in attendance on the day and participating in a running race of their own.

With school holidays almost coming to an end, it is the perfect time to get out of the house and bring the kids along to meet some of the local police officers or get their picture taken with Cluedo and Chief Bear while supporting a worthwhile cause.

