Local police join forces to create youth program

Gin Gin Police have joined forces with the Queensland Blue Light Association to create a new program for their local youth. Photo: Zizi Averill

GIN Gin Police and the Queensland Blue Light Association Inc have joined forces to create a new community event for their local youth.

With Covid-19 delaying the start of the program, last Friday, saw the first Fun FriYAY event at the Gin Gin basketball courts.

Officer in Charge of Gin Gin Police Sergeant Sharon Morgan and Senior Constable Luke Handley have been the driving force behind the program.

Sen Const Handley said the vision was to promote positive, healthy relationships with local youth and assist them in recognising their full potential for a brighter future with the collaboration of the Gin Gin community.

“The idea is to play sports and do activities with our local youth to break any barriers there may be between police and the kids,” he said.

Senior Constable Handley said that he, Sgt Morgan and Senior Constable Brendan Cullen had a fantastic time getting to know their local youth and believe the participants had just as much fun.

“I even heard the kids saying how excited they were to return,” he said.

If you are interested in attending the next event visit this link.