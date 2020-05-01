Local photography captures Bundy’s Anzac spirit

A LOCAL photographer has captured images of local veterans around Bundaberg who took to their driveways on Anzac Day.

Jane Hart of Jane Hart Photography went to locations around Bundaberg to capture what certainly was a different Anzac Day.

RSL sub branch board member, Helen Baldwin with her father, Fred Bainbridge and Bernadette Connelly playing the last post on the violin.

“My husband has been in the Army reserve for more than 20 years and is now a sergeant and I’ve never missed an Anzac Day Dawn Service,” Ms Hart said.

“It was really great to see so many people. I live in Bargara so it was great to see that people didn’t forget and got up to pay their respects.”

Barry Pershouse.

Ms Hart said the idea came from another photographer.

“I got the idea to do the front door photos from an American photographer, Amber Barwick, after she commented on one of my posts,” she said.

“She said it would be really lovely if I did something similar and I thought it was a great idea.

“We were going to be up and standing in our driveway anyway so we got in the car and the kids came too.”

Ian Weeks.

She said it was an honour to meet some of the veterans.

“My husband had a chat to some of the Diggers and at Alloway Court the deputy president of the RSL sub branch had a lecture and played the Last Post and did a small service for his street,” she said.

“It was an honour to meet them knowing they went to war and served and protected our country so we can live the way we do today.”

Cameron Dewbery, his wife Sally and two young daughters Isabella and Poppy were photographed by Ms Hart on the day.

Cameron and Sally Dewbery with their daughters Poppy (left) and Isabella (right).

For just under five years Mr Dewbery was a sapper in the third combat engineer regiment based in Townsville.

Usually Mr Dewberry and his family attend the Bargara Dawn Service and march but this year took to their driveway like many others around the Bundaberg region.

“It was still good to be able to do Anzac Day with my family,” he said.

“Being able to see everyone sharing things on Facebook and people in the community getting behind the idea (driveway Dawn Services) was good to see.

“A lot of people probably don’t realise that they’re living next to or close to ex-serving members or still serving members.”

Ashton and Madison Barrett.

Mr Dewbery said the photo taken by Ms Hart allowed them to remember the day for many years to come.

“We really appreciate what Jane Hart decided to do,” he said.

“Anzac Day to us is a day where we can have family day and remember and being able to remember it with a few photos from what she’s gone and done out of her own time and capture these things, we really appreciate it.”