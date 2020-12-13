Local pharmacist chooses new career path, enrols in medicine

Geoffrey Mallet enrolled in UQ’s four year Doctor of Medicine program and has returned to Bundaberg to complete his First Year Observership.

Geoffrey Mallet enrolled in UQ’s four year Doctor of Medicine program and has returned to Bundaberg to complete his First Year Observership.

HARD work is paying off for a former Shalom College student, who has chosen to study medicine in his hometown of Bundaberg.

Growing up in the suburb of Kalkie, Geoffrey Mallet has spent the last 15 years working as a pharmacist.

Keen to help the local community, the Bundy man has decided to pursue a new career pathway and has started to study medicine at The University of Queensland (UQ).

And while most first year observership students spend two weeks in an unfamiliar setting, it seems there is no place like home for Mr Mallet, who has chosen to head home to Bundaberg.

“I am passionate about my career in rural medicine as I believe everyone should have access to high quality healthcare,” Mr Mallet said.

“As a pharmacist I have noted the lack of medical doctors in our town when I try to refer patients for care, so the whole reason I have decided to study medicine is to give back to my community.”

Making the decision while undertaking a postgraduate diploma in Clinical Pharmacy, Mr Mallet has started to experience practising medicine in a variety of settings, through the Observership program.

Enrolling in UQ’s four-year doctor of medicine program, he is one of eight students completing their two week stint at the UQ Rural Clinical School in Bundaberg.

Mr Mallet said over the years, he has witnessed first-hand the need for experienced healthcare professionals in rural settings.

“During the 2013 Bundaberg floods, my workplace flooded, the aged care facility we serviced flooded and my own home flooded,” he said.

“I remember driving back and forth to the airport to organise medications for the residents of the home – they had been air lifted from their usual residence.

“It was a challenging time for me but emerging on the other side was a testament to the resilience of the community – and as a future rural doctor it is that community spirit that sets rural medicine apart.”