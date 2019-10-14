Local pays off for OT students

CQUNI occupational therapy students are celebrating the end of their tertiary education with a graduate conference — thankful their profession is in high demand.

Graduating OT student Ella Christensen said the students had been lucky OTs were so highly sought after, so all students were staying local unless they were returning to homes elsewhere to be with family.

“I myself have had three offers, but I will be working as a paediatric OT through the NDIS in a few weeks,” Ms Christensen said.

“OTs are very in demand at the moment, especially in regional areas, so students are able to find work quite easily, so nobody is moving to the city by choice.”

The jam-packed Graduate Conference allowed 13 students across the Bundaberg and Rockhampton campuses to share their final-year achievements on Friday after studying for four years.

Ms Christensen said the conference was a great opportunity for the OT community in Bundaberg and Rockhampton to come together and she was proud to have presented her accomplishments on stage.

“This conference is like the end point for us and it was great for the Bundy students, the Rocky students, university staff and OTs in the community to come together at the conference,” she said.

“I just presented on a community project that was in conjunction with St Johns Lutheran Primary School, so we helped to create a health and wellbeing program called the Life Smart Learning Program.”

“It is based around the areas of communication, fine and gross motor skills, personal and social problem solving and spirituality to help the kids develop the skills that they need to be able to do tasks effectively.”

Ms Christensen said her experience at CQUni had been incredible and encouraged all budding OTs in Bundaberg or Rockhampton to consider staying local.

“I would encourage students to come to CQUni, occupational therapy is growing at the moment and our cohort is getting bigger,” she said.

“If you are thinking about staying local for university, do it — because you get such a supportive environment and the connections that you can make are wonderful.”