Local paramedics prepared for New Year’s Eve shift

BUNDABERG paramedics have seen an increased workload during the Christmas holidays, but no more than what was expected.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic Patrick Tomkins said extra staff were placed on call in case, but paramedics were able to find a balance to celebrate festivities.

“It’s always tough working at Christmas, it gets a bit easier, but at the end of the day the service runs 24/7,” Mr Tomkins said.

“It’s the same thing with firefighters, the same thing with police and defence personnel, we just get on with it.

“The service doesn’t stop just because it’s Christmas Day.”

Mr Tomkins said their families were supportive so they could adjust when they celebrated.

“We have a number of staff working on rotating rosters as per normal and extra staff on to assist during that period of time. It’s just your normal emergent stuff, there’s nothing too outside what your normal day-to-day would be.

“This time of the year more people are out and about, moving around, more people are coming into the area, so obviously we accommodate that with the rosters.”

QAS’s chief superintendent Drew Hebbron said the service was prepared for a busy New Year’s Eve.

He urged people to return home safely, while also warning of the dangers of drugs, as well as drink-driving.

“I cannot stress enough the dangers of taking drugs and we inevitably see people consume drugs along with alcohol, which can be a deadly cocktail,” he said.