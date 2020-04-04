Local nurse designs new PPE

Emergency Nurse Anne Marie Ebokolo-Jecop showcasing the protective equipment she designed for nursing during the pandemic.

Emergency Nurse Anne Marie Ebokolo-Jecop showcasing the protective equipment she designed for nursing during the pandemic.

A BUNDABERG frontline worker has designed personal protection equipment to protect fellow nurses as they fight COVID-19.

Emergency nurse Anne Marie Ebokolo-Jecop designed the equipment and had seamstress friend Fran Cooper make it.

“I said OK I am going to do something about it that we can use and make here.”

Ms Ebokolo-Jecop said she came up with a range of products that would be used in conjunction with scrubs, masks, caps, goggles and gloves.

The design involves the usual scrubs with a long-sleeve, high-neck reusable gown, a shorter single-use moisture-resistant gown with two traditionally used plastic aprons on top.

Emergency Nurse Anne Marie Ebokolo-Jecop showcasing the COVID-19 style protective equipment she designed for nursing during the pandemic.

Ms Ebokolo-Jecop said layers were important for protection as it would be harder for the disease to penetrate the materials and get to the wearer’s skin.

“It’s different, it’s new and it’s economical and could really help a lot of hospitals.”

A Queensland Health spokesman said the safety of every frontline worker was their priority as they continued to respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Our systems are in place to make sure that when staff reach for PPE, it is there every time,” he said.

“There is no immediate concern about Queensland Health’s ability to supply public hospitals with PPE.

“Our supply chain has also been significantly boosted by access to the national medical stockpile.

“PPE remains a precious resource.

“It is critical that it is used wisely and consistent with the evidence.”

If you are interested in volunteering to make the new equipment email Anne Marie at gallowsling@outlook.com.