Local music for the soul

AN ECLECTIC band full of talent is hitting the region’s music scene and the sound being produced is nothing less than electric.

Adrian Graham, Michaela George, Jamie Selten and Jake Higgins are the artists that make up the new Bundaberg band, Elektra City.

The band which consists of all Bundy locals are headlining at The Club Hotel tomorrow night and are in the process of releasing their first single.

Manager Shelley Nicholson said some of the artists have been playing for as long as they can remember, while some are self-taught, but they are all talented musicians in their own right.

“All four group members are inspired by different types of musicians, so it makes for a real eclectic mix,” Ms Nicholson said.

“Michaela is inspired by Beyonce and System of a Down, Jamie loves Jimi Hendrix and Red Hot Chili Peppers and Adrian is inspired by John Mayer’s work.

“Jake the drummer, said he got into the music industry for all the girls... but he has quickly discovered there is a lot more to love about it than that.”

BAND TOGETHER: Elektra City members, Adrian Graham, Michaela George, Jamie Selten and Jake Higgins.

Performing hits from the 70s all the way to songs from Triple J’s Hottest 100, the band caters to all demographics.

“They try to incorporate all their favourite genres into one, so most of the stuff they’re playing is folk-rock and reggae-pop,” Ms Nicholson said.

“The first song they wrote is due to be released very soon and it has proven to be really popular when they’ve performed it at local gigs.”

Elektra City will be performing at The Club Hotel, from 10pm tomorrow night.

To book the band for a gig or private function, contact their band manager on 0409 758 200, or visit facebook.com/elektracityband.