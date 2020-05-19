'Chaotic' intersection receives $1.15 million upgrade

Bundaberg MP David Batt with Bundaberg mother Carmen McEneany and at the Ashfield Rd and FE Walker St intersection.

LOCAL MPs have welcomed upgrades to FE Walker St and Ashfield Rd announced by the state government on Monday.

Bundaberg MP David Batt said he had been calling for an upgrade to the FE Walker St and Ashfield Rd intersection, as well as merging lanes for estates on the Isis Highway at Branyan since before the last state election in 2017.

The upgrades to the intersection are part of the state government's investment of nearly $5 million in improvements for known Bundaberg crash sites, with $1.15 million going toward installing traffic lights at the FE Walker St and Ashfield Rd intersection.

"Over the years, hundreds of residents have contacted me with concerns about these two road projects and I'd like to take this opportunity to again thank them for taking the time do to so," Mr Batt said.

"I have continually written to the Minister, launched petitions, spoken and asked questions in parliament and regularly liaised with our local TMR management team to secure funding for these projects so I am over the moon to see the Government finally listening to our community's calls for improvements to be made."

The intersection of FE Walker Street and Ashfield Road as seen from above in 2018. Picture: Mike Knott

Mr Batt expressed his thanks to parents and staff at nearby schools St Lukes, Kalkie State School and Bundaberg Christian College for their support in his calls for an upgrade to the FE Walker St and Ashfield Rd intersection.

"I'd like to say a huge thank you to Bundy mum Carmen McEneany who has been at the forefront of this fight for a number of years, using the intersection herself at least twice each day when taking her kids to and from school," he said,

"I'd also like to thank the dozens of residents from River Park Estate who have worked with me over the years to continually renew calls for TMR to assess the road conditions of the Isis Highway at Branyan and establish merging and turning lanes on this stretch of road."

State Member for Bundaberg David Batt MP with Carmen McEneany at the intersection of FE Walker Street and Ashfield Road in 2018. Picture: Mike Knott

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett described the same intersection as "chaotic" during peak times.

"This notorious intersection has been at the centre of community concern following the tragic death of a Bundaberg Christian Colleague student who was killed trying to avoid the road in 2014," Mr Bennett said.

"It's a chaotic intersection in peak periods and that's why I have been pushing for these safety upgrades with the community for a number of years, so news that funding has finally been secured is a huge relief.

"This is a critical safety initiative and I would like to acknowledge the people in our community who have been behind the push for these important upgrades. "