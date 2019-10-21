Local MPs share thoughts on Your Right to Know campaign

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said there needs to be a balance between media freedom and national laws.

HINKLER Federal MP Keith Pitt said there needs to be a balance between the national interest and press freedom.

He responded to the national media’s “right to know campaign” which included the nation’s newspaper front pages being blanked out on Monday.

The NewsMail was part of the campaign, with the phrase “when government keeps the truth from you, what are they covering up?”

Mr Pitt acknowledged the significance of regional media outlets, particularly in times of natural disasters and emergencies.

“The media is also vital to the democratic process of holding local politicians to account, and enabling people to make an informed decision at election time,” Mr Pitt said.

“We need to ensure that our democracy strikes the right balance between press freedom and ensuring other considerations, such as laws concerning defamation, a defendant’s right to a fair trial and national security are being met.”

Bundaberg State MP David Batt said it was important that journalists were able to hold all levels of government to account.

Mr Batt promoted his party’s attempts of openness, at a state level, through the decision to publish Ministerial Diaries and open data.

He accused the state government of not being transparent, and said it had been part of a series of cover-ups including the decision making behind Paradise Dam.

“(Premier) Annastacia Palaszczuk has failed to deliver transparent government and that’s why we need a robust press to keep Labor to account,” he said.

Bundaberg radio presenters from Hitz FM’s Matty & Trace described the campaign as “very dramatic”.

Presenter Matthew Ambrose said on Monday morning he had not seen such an orchestrated media campaign like this within a decade of working in radio.

“There is no punchline in this, this is not taking the mic,” Ambrose said. “The government need to be kept accountable just in case they decide to do the wrong thing, I’m not saying they have decided to do the wrong thing …

“The ability to hold them to account of doing that is vitally important and if they overstep the mark, and they have the power to shut down journalists telling the truth that needs to get out there, we’re living in a country we don’t want to live in.”

But local social media commentators were critical of the campaign, with Facebook user Ashley Johns describing it as “a fight to do what you (the media) want without repercussions.”

“Media should be held accountable, especially for fake news.”