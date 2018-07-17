Local MPs respond to new Queensland abortion law

BURNETT MP Stephen Bennett and Bundaberg MP David Batt will be guided by the community before adopting a stance on proposed changes to Queensland's abortion laws.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has allowed Labor MPs a conscience vote on the proposed laws, however Queensland LNP leader Deb Frecklington has not yet confirmed if party MPs will be granted a conscience vote.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said he will serve the community's best interest in the matter.

"This is a very serious and highly emotive issue that needs careful consideration,” Mr Bennett said.

"I have a responsibility to our community to act in the best interests of the people in this community and my stance will therefore reflect their views. As always, I will be guided by the people who have entrusted me to represent them.”

"Changes proposed by the Palaszczuk Government will need to go through a full parliamentary committee process before it would be fair to make further comment.”

David Batt MP struck a similar line, saying the Premier's proposed changes must go through the proper processes.

"I won't be making any knee jerk reactive comments in relation to Labor's proposal,” Mr Batt said.

"The decision needs to be above politics and Annastacia Palaszczuk's proposed changes need to go through a full parliamentary committee process,”

"This issue will be discussed in Shadow Cabinet and the LNP party room in due course and it would be inappropriate to comment until the parliamentary committee has considered Labor's proposed laws.”

The proposed bill is expected to be debated and passed before the end of the year.