Local MPs reflect on emergency report’s significance

LOCAL LNP politicians said there was nothing new revealed from the disaster management report published yesterday.

But it had at least emphasised the importance of community safety and improved public consultation that has happened in the community since the 2013 flood.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett praised Resources Minister Anthony Lynham for returning to Bundaberg to announce the report and in showing his interest in the issue involving Paradise Dam’s safety.

It was “a very predictable report”.

“We called out the Inspector-General Emergency Management Report exactly what we thought it would be; full of statistics, full of stuff we already knew,” Mr Bennett said.

“But it has again shone a light not only on North Burnett and the Bundaberg Regional Council’s preparedness and our community’s capacity to deal with what could be a catastrophic failure.”

Bundaberg MP David Batt said that more people needed to be aware of their surroundings and the information given out about disaster risks.

Since 2013 there had been an increase in information supplied by local governments and Paradise Dam’s owner Sunwater, he said.

“A lot of people need to be aware of that and a lot of people aren’t,” Mr Batt said.

“No matter how much information is posted out sometimes people don’t hear it.

“People also don’t really care who is looking after the disaster, they just want to make sure it is looked after.”

Mr Batt said the report also revealed Sunwater had completed core samples of the dam on three occasions previously unknown. The dam’s structure was tested in 2006, 2015, and in 2018.

“None of that was made public or given to any disaster management group,” he said.

“That was kept by Sunwater and that was really disappointing that happened.”

Acting inspector-general of emergency management Alistair Dawson said the report showed that 93 per cent of people that had been surveyed were confident with their evacuation plans.

“They are well versed in what I’d consider to be the important parts of the process of evacuation,” he said.