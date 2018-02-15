Local motel serves up the goods

TOP SERVICE: The team behind the awarded Spanish Motor Inn, Jenny Francis, Leanne Weder, Annette Scherer and Simon Francis.

TOP SERVICE: The team behind the awarded Spanish Motor Inn, Jenny Francis, Leanne Weder, Annette Scherer and Simon Francis. Carolyn Booth

OLD-fashioned service with a smile might sound cliched, but it seems that's exactly what guests want from their accommodation.

Bundaberg's Spanish Motor Inn has been awarded the best hotel in the Bundaberg region in HotelsCombined.com.au's Recognition of Excellence Awards, a people's choice award for hotels in local regions based on outstanding customer satisfaction as rated by travellers.

Owners Jenny and Simon Francis, who took over the Woongarra St motor inn two years ago, said the award was a credit to their team.

"It's that old-fashioned service, I think,” Mrs Francis said.

"We remember people's names and we don't treat them as a number,” Mr Francis added.

"Most people want to have a chat, so we do. We get a lot of repeat guests.”

Mr Francis said their staff, Annette Scherer and Leanne Weder, played a huge role in the business's success.

"We really treat then like family and they treat the motel like their own,” he said.

"Thanks to our staff, guests and everyone else involved that make the Spanish Motel stand out from the rest.”

Mr Francis said while a lot of their guests were sale reps visiting Bundaberg for business, the number of customers visiting Bundaberg as a tourist destination was steadily increasing.

"The turtles, the rum distillery, Lady Musgrave and Lady Elliott are the big four things guests are coming to see,” he said.

"You can take those sorts of things for granted living here, but they're really popular,” Mrs Francis added.