Local member to attend DWDQ meeting

MEMBERS of Dying With Dignity Queensland in the Wide Bay area will have the opportunity to share their stories with their local MP next month.

Member for Bundaberg David Batt will be attending the group's meeting on March 11.

It will be the first time a member of Parliament has attended.

DWDQ Secretary and Wide Bay co-ordinator Phyllis Wagner said having Mr Batt attend would be important.

"They're the ones who are going to vote and determine how you and I die, if they vote against it people will continue to suffer,” she said.

"Palliative care can only go so far in some cases with pain relief.

"We need our MPs to realise the importance of it, that this is not a political decision, it shouldn't be a party line decision, it needs to be voted correctly.” She said they are hoping he won't be the last MP to join them.

Mr Batt said the inquiry into delivery of aged care, end of life and palliative care was in its very early stages.

"The committee is now calling for public submissions, to hear the thoughts of Queenslanders and I urge everybody who has a view on any of these issues, to make a submission,” Mr Batt said.