Local manufactuer among top 20 businesses of tomorrow

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey has extended his congratulations to locally-based manufacturing company Oreco, which has been announced as one of Westpac's Top 20 Businesses of Tomorrow.

The Westpac Businesses of Tomorrow program recognises businesses which have demonstrated exceptional potential.

Oreco, which operates out of Childers, utilises raw materials like sugar cane mulch to pack into easy-to-handle bales for sale through retailers including nurseries and hardware stores such as Bunnings.

"Oreco is a wonderful example of a local business exercising great ingenuity. This business has demonstrated foresight and aptitude in being able to see the potential in waste materials like cane trash for the production of sustainable mulching products," Cr Dempsey said.

"Oreco moved to Childers 11 years ago after outgrowing its head office on the Sunshine Coast. It's since become a big name, producing sought-after materials like organic compost and potting mixes from by-products which would normally go to landfill."

Oreco business development manager Amber Gilbert said the national Westpac award included mentoring from top CEOs.

"Our director will be flown to the Westpac head office in Sydney for mentoring with national and international CEOs. As well as this, we will receive $100,000 in additional mentoring services for staff," she said.

"Our director will also be sponsored to travel overseas to America, Asia and Europe to spend time with other top-performing companies and learn from their directors."