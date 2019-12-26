Local making silver screen dreams reality

Writer/directoe/producer Scott D Clark in Bundaberg shooting stills for his next short film titled Him.

Writer/directoe/producer Scott D Clark in Bundaberg shooting stills for his next short film titled Him.

GROWING up in Bundaberg, Scott D Clark had always dreamt of being in the film industry and in the past several years he’s made that a reality.

Moving to Brisbane in 2015 to be closer to the industry, he now has three short films under his belt and a forth on the way, some of which will feature shots of Bundaberg’s landscape.

In his hometown for Christmas with family, Mr Clark, a writer, director, producer and actor, took the opportunity to shoot key background photography for his upcoming thriller Him.

He said his last film The Sky Is Falling, a drama based on his personal experience suffering from hypochondria, had a world premiere in LA at the Reel Recovery Film Festival on mental health founded by Robert Downey Jr’s father in October.

Writing the script as a means to help himself and raise awareness for others suffering from hypochondria, Mr Clark said it also was one of only 10 films selected and screened at the Sanctuary Cove Film Festival on the Gold Coast last month.

With a background in house painting, his initiation to the film industry was through extra work on student films, and throughout the past two years he has pulled together a production team and started a company.

BEHIND THE SCENES: A look behind the lens of one of Bundaberg's Scott D Clark's films.

Inspired by the work of Sylvester Stallone, Mr Clark implemented cinematic greats like Rambo and Rocky into the name of his business, Ramrock Entertainment.

Having created three dramas, he is now getting the chance to delve into the genre of his passion – thriller.

He said watching films like the Blair Witch Project and others in that genre, he thought that “I could make a better movie than those”.

Mr Clark said he’s always had a love for true crime productions and darker material and with a bit of experience he’s going to bring his first ever script to life.

Not wanting to disservice the story, he said he wanted to wait until he had some experience to bring this story based on a serial killer to the screen.

He wrote the initial script in 2016-2017 and has been polishing it ever since.

While the majority of the film will be shot in Brisbane, Mr Clark said some stills of local landscape and victims to be hung in the killer’s “lair” will be from the work done in Bundaberg.

Expecting to keep the film under 20 minutes, this short film is expected to take about four months to complete and Mr Clark hopes it will provide the perfect platform to secure funding for a feature length production.

Once the film is completed, Mr Clark said they would look to various festivals to screen the film as not many streaming services cater to the short film variety.

For more information about Mr Clark’s work or Ramrock Entertainment, head to their Facebook page.