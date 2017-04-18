Local legend to be honoured at this weekend's show

SHOW MAN: Clive Wallace lived and breathed the Mount Perry Show since he was a teen.

HE WAS the man that many Mount Perry locals dubbed "The Show” and, at this year's annual event, Clive Wallace will be honoured in a very special way.

A former show president, organiser of all things and life member, Mr Wallace had his hands dipped in almost every aspect of the Mount Perry Show for many years up until his death in August.

Ian Briggs, the chairman of the Mount Perry Show committee, said it was only fitting to name an arena at the showgrounds after the much-loved local.

"In our small community everyone knew Clive,” Mr Briggs said.

"Everything that had to be done on show day, he did it.

"He was the show.

"As a mark of respect to a great man, a joint decision was made by the rodeo committee and the show committee to name the arena after him on show day.”

A ceremony for the Clive CT Wallace Arena dedication will be held at noon on Saturday as part of the annual event.

Mr Wallace's wife, Sandra, said she felt humbled to know how loved and admired her husband was in the community.

"I just feel very honoured that they thought so fondly of him,” she said.

Mrs Wallace said her husband lived and breathed the show ever since he was a teenager and made it his mission to always help others.

"We were married for 45 years and he was involved with the show long before I met him,” she said.

"He liked to see a community event be successful, by getting involved he thought it was the Australian way to help out where he could.”

Mr Wallace not only served as show president but also as vice-president in recent years, as well as being involved in many other community ventures.

"He was very supportive and caring,” Mrs Wallace said.

"He was given a volunteer award last year.

"He never expected it but that's just the type of person he was.

"He didn't expect anything for his work - he did it without any fuss.”

This year's will be the first show without Mr Wallace, a presence Mr Briggs said would be sorely missed by all.

"They just don't make them like him any more.”