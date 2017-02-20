Local legend loves our Bundy Rum

Brisbane man Daniel McConnell has been hailed a hero for chasing down a driver who tried to flee the scene of an accident. His interview with the Today show has gone viral.

IT'S been a wild ride for Queensland's underpants hero who says he's taking the "good with the bad" in the months after his "Aussiest bloke ever" interview went viral.

Daniel McConnell, 31, shot to fame last November when, wearing only his undies, he chased down a man who had crashed into a mate's shop in Hendra.

After his first interview went viral, Mr McConnell, who was born in the Bundaberg region, has had offers from a dentist to fix his teeth to a visit back to his home town for a tour of the Bundaberg Rum distillery.

"The Bundy tour was just gold. The greatest thing ever happened because they gave me this bottle with a label that said 'Crafted for local legend Daniel McConnell,' and it's a beauty," he said.

Seanna Cronin

Mr McConnell said, at the moment, he was working on several projects to be able to help support young people who are 'at risk.'

"I had a rough upbringing, I was living in hostels and welfare when I was just 13 and if you don't look after the younger generation, the world is just going to be f***ed," he said.

He hosted an Australia Day Eve trivia night at New Farm cinemas where he rubbed shoulders with some serious Queensland royalty.

"I totally spun out because Lincoln Lewis, Wally Lewis' boy, he stopped me at the New Farm cinemas to take a selfie and I thought 'mate you're famous, your old man is a legend, and I'm not,'" he said.

Along with the positives, Mr McConnell said he had also had some disappointments.

He said one media organisation had promised him money to retell his story but he not yet received it while another offered cash if he mentioned them.

"It was all so crazy at the time, nothing was ever signed or formally agreed to but I did the appearances on good faith and it's not all about the money but it's sad that it's ended up this way," he said.