Local leaders needed to drive economic development

REGIONAL leaders are being sought to join the Regional Development Australia Wide Bay Burnett Committee.

RDA is a national network of volunteer committees made up of local people volunteering their time and energy to develop local solutions to local issues and to build networks within the business community, industry, education and all levels of government.

"This is a great opportunity for people within the community who care about the Wide Bay Burnett region to step forward and commit to making big decisions about our future,” RDA Wide Bay Burnett chairman Bill Trevor said.

"Expressions of interest are being sought from community-minded individuals to volunteer and make a difference to our region.

"This will include the strong leaders and committed individuals who want to see positive economic change in the community.”

Expressions of interest are encouraged by Wednesday, January 31. Visit http://www. rdawidebayburnett.org.au.