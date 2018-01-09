Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Local leaders needed to drive economic development

RDA Wide Bay Burnett chairman Bill Trevor.
RDA Wide Bay Burnett chairman Bill Trevor. Craig Warhurst

REGIONAL leaders are being sought to join the Regional Development Australia Wide Bay Burnett Committee.

RDA is a national network of volunteer committees made up of local people volunteering their time and energy to develop local solutions to local issues and to build networks within the business community, industry, education and all levels of government.

"This is a great opportunity for people within the community who care about the Wide Bay Burnett region to step forward and commit to making big decisions about our future,” RDA Wide Bay Burnett chairman Bill Trevor said.

"Expressions of interest are being sought from community-minded individuals to volunteer and make a difference to our region.

"This will include the strong leaders and committed individuals who want to see positive economic change in the community.”

Expressions of interest are encouraged by Wednesday, January 31. Visit http://www. rdawidebayburnett.org.au.

Topics:  economy regional development australia wide bay burnett co wide bay

Bundaberg News Mail
Our waters scoured for potentially deadly stingers

Our waters scoured for potentially deadly stingers

Lifesavers are currently scouring beaches in an effort to guard swimmers from potentially deadly dangers lurking in the waters.

WATCH: Snake catcher's video busts deadly myth about species

MAKING MYTHS HISSTORY: Snake catcher Kris Foster.

Venomous snakes can climb, and this video proves it.

Severe brain condition, but not disabled enough for pension

DISABILITY PENSION: Jenny Page with her son Luke Johnson.

Man can't work due to illness

Letters: Games' gender stance on the agenda

CONFUSED: A letter writer wonders how commentators will refer to men's and women's sports in the Commonwealth Games.

Send your letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

Local Partners