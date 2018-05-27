Menu
BUNDABERG'S Chris Sarra has been appointed director-general of the Department of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships by Queensland Premier.
Local leader gets nod for top job

Emma Reid
27th May 2018 1:22 PM

BUNDABERG'S Chris Sarra has been appointed director-general of the Department of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk .

The Premier said the appointment followed a national recruitment search and merit-based process.

"Dr Sarra is highly regarded for his work in pursuing more positive and productive outcomes for indigenous communities," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"His notable career commenced as the first Aboriginal principal of Cherbourg State School, leading a high performing school and community team which dramatically transformed school attendance, literacy and numeracy outcomes."

In 2005, Dr Sarra left Cherbourg, and in 2006, with the support of the Queensland government, he established the Indigenous Education Leadership Institute, the forerunner to the Stronger Smarter Institute.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said Dr Sarra was a highly regarded executive and brouhht significant experience to the director-general role.

"A proud Queenslander, Aboriginal man, and educator, Dr Sarra has dedicated his career to influencing policy reform in education and beyond," Ms Trad said.

"He is currently Professor of Education at the University of Canberra and Founding Director of Strong Smart Solutions.

"The recipient of many accolades, Dr Sarra been recognised for his contribution, commitment and vision both nationally and internationally."

He starts in August.

