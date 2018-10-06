Local language 'for all of Bundaberg'

THE time for reconciliation between indigenous and non-indigenous Australians is well under way, and one Taribelang man is doing his bit to encourage harmony through education.

At just 21 years of age Robert McLellan has already made a significant contribution to the Bundaberg community, and he's only just begun.

Through dance and song Mr McLellan wants to teach the reclaimed Taribelang language, which he said originated from the Sunshine Coast's Kabi Kabi language.

"The language travelled north and our Taribelang language is closely related to that of the Kabi Kabi and also the language spoken around Hervey Bay which is called Batjala,” he said.

"We have our mother languages and then it stems from there.”

The dance teacher has spent the best part of three years working with linguists and anthropologists, such as Dr Lysbeth Fords, and said the best way to appropriately describe the language was defined by sketch grammar.

"The data also shows that Taribelang is closely related to Batjala, the Kabi language of nearby Fraser Island, which belongs to the Wakka-Kabic subgroup of Queensland language,” Dr Fords said.

Mr McLellan believes the language doesn't belong to people so much as it belongs to the land, and with that he wants to welcome all Bundabergians to the welcoming and acknowledgement performances this afternoon.

The Yuwarr Dance Project, which translates to corroboree, or dance, will perform at Buss Park to open the Crush Festival this weekend.

The welcome song and dance (which is performed by local indigenous) will invite all people to the land as a gift to Bundaberg and will say:

"I'm singing out to all you mob. Long ago, yesterday, today and tomorrow we have been standing. I'm singing out to all you mob. Taribelang man am I, Taribelang Woman am I. The water and the earth, we are belonging to. Come all of you, come all of you.”

Mr McLellan said the acknowledgement song (which can be performed by anyone) will challenge the usual spiel of "I acknowledge the traditional owners of the land on which we meet...” which he finds general and non-specific.

The song and dance will debut today. Taught to anybody willing to learn, it will say:

"I'm standing on your country. I'm singing out to all you mob. I come in good will. Before history this land was yours. Stay strong on your land you mob. Before history this land was yours yesterday, today and tomorrow. Stay strong on your land you mob.”

This, Mr McLellan believes, will allow people the opportunity to address the land in a more authentic way that will enable people to fully embrace first nations culture and language.

The Taribelang man has found many hidden gems throughout his research into the language, but says more than anything, that he wants to ignite an inclusive community spirit.

Mr McLellan said Bundaberg was quite unique in the fact it already had indigenous words used by the wider community in everyday conversation, saying "our language has always been around us”.

"I'm so proud to be able to share this with Bundaberg,” he said.

"I want to get everyone involved and mixing and meeting each other because when we start thinking broadly we become a closer community.”