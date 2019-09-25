Your Story Local lad brings it back to bundy

My name's Ryan Giles.

I'm a singer songwriter, full time musician, dedicated father, creative mind, and a former resident with strong family ties to bundy.

I have two children who are also bundy born, however they are now residing in the USA. I left Bundy 6 years ago to further my reach and fan base as a full time musician and to hit new audiences with my brand of music. When the time came to launch my new album "Among the Sun" with my amazing new band, and my brothers-in-collaboration, The Rumbrellas, it seemed a no-brainer to host the event in my old home town where I learned my craft from the tender age of 16. Now, at the ripe old age of 35, I have done a few laps of the block and feel it's time to bring something back 'home' and show people some of the things i've learned. I'm doing my album launch 'Among the Sun' EP on October 19th at Riverfeast, Scotland St, Bundaberg, also featuring close mates, and long term music mentors Bevan Spiers and Aiden Marcon as 'The Purple Hills'. Also featuring another former son of the wide bay - now, headline Gold Coast DJ, Madra Mor bringing his style of electro-soul-funk to the stage to keep the party vibes going. There is a third support act that is yet to be announced, but keep an eye on The Rumbrellas Facebook page to stay up to date with what's going on. Tickets are available pre-sale from Riverfeast Cafe and 'Bout Time Music in Bundy for $10 or $15 on the door - and that gets you 5 hours of power for the price of a double rum!

