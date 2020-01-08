Local lad a sailing champion for second year in a row

Trent Potter with one of his previous NACRA sailing trophies.

Trent Potter with one of his previous NACRA sailing trophies.

SAILING: Trent Potter looks to be a local up-and-comer in the sailing world after coming away from the NACRA National Championships with first place in the 4.5m class earlier this week.

It’s Potter’s second year in a row winning the top spot, despite only being the second year he had raced a 4.5.

The racing was held down in Meningie between December 30 and January 4 between competitors from across the country.

“It’s the NACRA Nationals, so everyone who sails in Australia,” Potter said.

“In the 4.5’s, I was the winner.”

He said it felt good to retain his national championship despite only going on to his second year racing a 4.5m boat. “I used to sail smaller catamarans, and I moved up to the 4.5,” he said.

The 18-year-old said he had been racing sailing boats for a decade or more, after being inspired to take up the sport by his parents.

“I guess my parents just got me into it and I took off from there,” he said.

And while it’s a sport that requires a lot of travelling, the next national championships should be held a bit closer to home.

“With nationals they’re held every year and they're in different states every year, and next year is going to be in Hervey Bay,” he said.

He said he went out onto the water to do his best, but a degree of sailing knowledge was still needed.

“It is physical and mental, because you’ve actually got to think what the wind conditions are going to be doing,” he said.

“Is it going to be blowing? Is it going to be light winds? So you’ve got to set the boat up to the right wind conditions.”