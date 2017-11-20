Local kids publish book about saving our turtles

BUNDABERG'S next generation have joined forces with an award-winning Australian children's author to pen Too Bright Tonight, an illustrated book that highlights the importance of light conservation around turtle rookeries.

The project, financed by Hinkler Central, teamed award-winning writer Emma Mactaggart with local children as part of the Cut the Glow conservation efforts of Queensland Parks and Wildlife, with all proceeds going to the Mon Repos Turtle Centre and Save the Loggerhead.

Students created artwork and a story that celebrated Bundaberg's conservation efforts to support the annual turtle migration.

Pick up a copy of the book for $14.95 from Hinkler Central, the Mon Repos Turtle Centre or the Bundaberg Region Visitor Information Centres in Bundaberg, Childers and Gin Gin.

Too Bright Tonight was officially unveiled on Saturday as part of the VIP event to celebrate 50 years of the crucial work of rangers, volunteers, wildlife officers and researchers, particularly Dr Colin Limpus, at Mon Repos.

Department of National Parks, Sport and Racing director-general Tamara O'Shea said the book perfectly illustrated the connection between the community and marine turtles that nest and hatch at Mon Repos every year.

"This picture book Too Bright Tonight promotes the region's Cut the Glow program and was written and drawn by local school children,” Ms O'Shea said.

"This book is another example of how much the people in Bundaberg and surrounding regions care for the future of our turtles.

"Thank you to Hinkler Central for your very generous donation of proceeds from this fantastic children's book.”

Hinkler Central centre manager Renee Pukallus said the centre was pleased to support the important work done by the Mon Repos Turtle Centre.

"The book, Too Bright Tonight, was delivered in partnership with children from schools across the Bundaberg region, to help raise awareness of human activities that threaten the survival of turtle species,” Ms Pukallus said.

"By capturing the enthusiasm of young people in the community, the aim of this book is to provide tangible support for organisations responsible for environmental stewardship and protection of the very special turtles who regularly return to our shores.

"We're proud to be doing our part to support this ongoing conservation work, and contributing to a program that is important to our Hinkler Central community.”