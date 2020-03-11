Local jobs, nothing over $5: CBD retailer opening soon

NOTHING OVER $5: Silly Solly's CEO Brad Walton is over the moon as the popular discount store returns to the Bundaberg region.

BIG CHANGES are coming to Bourbong St, with the opening of a popular discount store, stocking nothing over $5.

Silly Solly’s is returning to Bundaberg and the well-known retailer is set to bring more than discounts to the region.

Founder Solly Stanton said the exciting addition to Bundy’s busiest CBD street will be bringing jobs to the region, with the intention to employ 20 to 30 locals.

“After 25 years, we’re coming back to Bundaberg, so it’s a bit of an exciting homecoming for us,” Mr Stanton said.

“Leases have been signed and Silly Solly’s hopes to open in May.

“Bundaberg has one of the best main streets in Queensland and it was always on our radar to return and now we’ve found the perfect site.”

The spacious 1400 sqm store will be one of the largest in Australia for the retailer.

Replacing the old Dimmeys store on Bourbong St, the shop will sell thousands of products across 30 different departments and all for under $5 per item.

Operations manager for Bundaberg Uttam Raiyani said the Silly Solly’s offers a one-stop shop with an extensive list of products available.

“Customers are already very excited for Solly’s to return to Bundaberg and we can’t wait to be part of the community again,” Mr Raiyani said.

“Food items are probably among our bestsellers but we stock just about everything, from groceries and kitchenware, to cleaning and party products.”

The experienced shop owner from the Sunshine Coast said the business opening was committed to employing locals.

“We are looking for retail assistants, a store manager and we also have a number of casual roles available too,” Mr Raiyani said. “Please start applying as we are looking to fill these positions soon.”

Mr Raiyani said the store intends to open by May 2.

Applicants are asked to email resumes to bundaberg@sillysollys.com.au.

Visit the Silly Solly’s Facebook page for updates.