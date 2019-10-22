Local job ads and salaries going up

Job ad growth in Bundaberg and Wide Bay Burnett has increased 4.7 per cent over the year to September, according to recently released Seek employment trends.

Salary growth for advertised positions has also increased, up 7.2 per cent over the same time period.

In fact, the data shows nearly a third, 28 per cent, of advertised salaries fall within the $60-79k bracket.

This year, the average salaries of advertised jobs through Seek crossed back above the index line.

An index figure of 100 indicates the average salary of advertised jobs in 2012 as a benchmark.

This year will be the first time average advertised salaries have reached and exceeded the index line in nearly seven years, having dropped below 100 in 2013 and remaining there since.

Advertised salary growth has been most prominent in the legal field, followed by engineering, then Government and Defence.

These fields saw respective advertised salary growths of 29, 28 and 17 per cent and advertised average salaries of $80k, $124k and $99k respectively.

The fields which saw the biggest drop in advertised salaries were Information and Communication Technology, design and architecture, followed by accounting.

Respective average advertised salary drops for these fields were 13, 11 and 7 per cent.

The fields contributing most to total job ad growth in the region were, in order; education & training, hospitality & tourism and manufacturing, transport & logistics, boasting respective volume increases of 1.3, 0.9 and 0.8 per cent.

Administration & office support, healthcare & medical and community services & development saw the biggest decrease in contributed total ad growth, with respective decreases of 1, 0.3 and 0.2 per cent.