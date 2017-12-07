Local IT service in the spotlight

TOP 50: Queensland Computers' Ashley Job and Luke Augutis (middle) with members of the CRN company at the awards night in Sydney.

THE growth and success of a Bundaberg IT company has been recognised in a top 50 awards event in Sydney.

Queensland Computers co-owner Geoff Augutis said what started as an IT business of five people in 2005 had transformed into a company of more than 25 staff stretching across the Wide Bay region.

The revenue growth of the business was recognised at the CRN Fast50 awards in Sydney recently.

Mr Augutis said the awards placed his business at number 34 of 50 of the top- performing IT companies in Australia.

"We are so proud to be representing regional Queensland on a national level,” he said.

"We opened in 2005 in Bourbong St as a little computer shop performing repairs and selling hardware.

"Over the years we have grown into a business that focuses on a range of IT services including becoming Bundaberg's RECO dealer.”

Ashley Job and Luke Augutis with their award.

Mr Augutis said what set his business apart from city companies was Queensland Computers' ability to do just about anything.

"In cities you will often have a dealer who might just be IT support, but in regional areas like Bundaberg we have to do everything to give our clients the best outcome possible,” he said.

Queensland Computers was also awarded a secondary title at the CRN Fast50.

"We took home the secondary award because we have been in the top 50 group for five years,” Mr Augutis said.

"It is excellent and we are really excited.

"As a regional business competing with nationwide businesses, we feel pretty proud of our efforts.”