Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifeblood representative Rosie Barton, WBHHS General Manager of Medicine Peter Wood and, Lifeblood representative Jacinta Jeffrey and staff member Phil Henningsen after the WBHHS team made the most blood donations in Wide Bay in 2019.
Lifeblood representative Rosie Barton, WBHHS General Manager of Medicine Peter Wood and, Lifeblood representative Jacinta Jeffrey and staff member Phil Henningsen after the WBHHS team made the most blood donations in Wide Bay in 2019.
News

Local hospital staff help to save more lives

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
13th Feb 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service has taken out the top spot in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay for saving the most lives in the Red Cross’ Lifeblood Teams competition.

Throughout 2019, Lifeblood Teams across Wide Bay donated blood, competing to see who could take out the title of saving the most lives.

Employees throughout WBHHS made 762 donations in 2019, saving 2286 lives.

WBHHS deputy director of medical services Dr Sue Page said staff really gave back to their community by becoming blood donors.

“I’m really proud to be part of the WBHHS Lifeblood team and helping to save lives in more ways than one,” Dr Page said.

“It’s an awesome feeling knowing that every time a unit of blood or plasma is used to treat a patient, it may well have been donated by one of our own staff. The blood and plasma supplied by Lifeblood are vital to many of our patients.”

Dr Page said seeing blood donations used in the hospital each day motivated the team.

“Each day our employees see first-hand how a safe and reliable blood supply saves lives,” she said.

“We think we’re up to the challenge of making even more donations in 2020.”

To donate blood phone 13 14 95 or visit www.lifeblood.com.au.

lifeblood red cross australia red cross blood donation wide bay hospital and health services
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Child to be flown for surgery after dog attack

        premium_icon UPDATE: Child to be flown for surgery after dog attack

        News A toddler with significant facial wounds and a fracture to the skull is being treated at the Bundaberg Hospital after a dog attack.

        $1.2m property with panoramic views hits market

        premium_icon $1.2m property with panoramic views hits market

        Property This million dollar property has the views to match the price tag.

        Inquiry counsel visits Paradise Dam before hearing

        premium_icon Inquiry counsel visits Paradise Dam before hearing

        News Preliminary hearing will be held next Thursday in the Mags Court.

        Farmers urged to put hand up for help

        premium_icon Farmers urged to put hand up for help

        News Farmers who have been drought affected and have farming as their primary income are...

        • 13th Feb 2020 4:00 PM