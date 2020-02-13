Local hospital staff help to save more lives

Lifeblood representative Rosie Barton, WBHHS General Manager of Medicine Peter Wood and, Lifeblood representative Jacinta Jeffrey and staff member Phil Henningsen after the WBHHS team made the most blood donations in Wide Bay in 2019.

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service has taken out the top spot in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay for saving the most lives in the Red Cross’ Lifeblood Teams competition.

Throughout 2019, Lifeblood Teams across Wide Bay donated blood, competing to see who could take out the title of saving the most lives.

Employees throughout WBHHS made 762 donations in 2019, saving 2286 lives.

WBHHS deputy director of medical services Dr Sue Page said staff really gave back to their community by becoming blood donors.

“I’m really proud to be part of the WBHHS Lifeblood team and helping to save lives in more ways than one,” Dr Page said.

“It’s an awesome feeling knowing that every time a unit of blood or plasma is used to treat a patient, it may well have been donated by one of our own staff. The blood and plasma supplied by Lifeblood are vital to many of our patients.”

Dr Page said seeing blood donations used in the hospital each day motivated the team.

“Each day our employees see first-hand how a safe and reliable blood supply saves lives,” she said.

“We think we’re up to the challenge of making even more donations in 2020.”

To donate blood phone 13 14 95 or visit www.lifeblood.com.au.