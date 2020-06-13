Local hospital celebrates becoming part of statewide brand

The Mater Hospital Bundaberg are excited to become part of the new statewide Mater brand. Picture: Mike Knott

THE Mater Private Hospital Bundaberg is celebrating joining forces with its partners across the state as they become one statewide Mater brand.

The new brand has been rolled out across Queensland over the past 18 months and Friday saw it launch in Bundaberg.

The move sees Mater moving forward to become the state’s largest not-for-profit healthcare network which is set to see greater service delivery across the state.

Mater Health regional director, North and Central Queensland Gerard Wyvill said joining forces with Mater across North, Central and South East Queensland was a unique opportunity for Bundaberg to have direct access to the wider healthcare landscape.

“Mater hospitals and services across Central Queensland are significant icons within the communities we serve, having supported the region for more than 100 years,” Mr Wyvill said.

“The alignment of Mater throughout Queensland will undoubtedly provide significant benefits through greater collaborations and sharing of knowledge, skills and resources for optimal service delivery.

“This provides an exciting opportunity for our teams to adapt and evolve so we can meet the changing needs of our patients and community, which remains central to everything we do.”

He said the rebranded identity represented a new era of connection with the wide Mater community in Queensland, and would be celebrated by sharing gifts with staff and a reflection on the significance of the organisation’s founders, the Sisters of Mercy.

“This connection marks a significant chapter in the history of healthcare not just for Bundaberg, but right across Queensland,” Mr Wyvill said.

“The Mater is a trusted provider of contemporary healthcare and we are excited by the opportunities this new shared brand represents.”