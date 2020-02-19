Local Holden club still open for new members

BUNDABERG’S Early Holden Club president says club members are “devastated” by General Motors’ announcement the brand would shut down entirely by the end of the year.

Rob Bickmore said the club would keep going regardless – indeed, it would be more important than ever, he said.

“I’d hate to think of job losses and things,” Mr Bickmore said.

“For our club it’s probably not going to be huge – apart from being devastated that Holden is gone.”

CLASSIC CARS: Riley Cooper sits on the supercharger on his dad's LC Torana at the club’s show in 2011.

Mr Bickmore said he found out about Monday’s news after getting a call from a friend at the ABC.

“That’s how I found out initially,” Mr Bickmore said.

“It was a bit of a shock really. It’s not something you would expect to happen.”

>>> IN REAR VIEW: How Holden first came to Bundy

But for dedicated Bundaberg fans there is hope with the club is always welcoming new members, having meetings and going on runs.

“We welcome any members – we have a website and a Facebook page as well,” Mr Bickmore said.

CLASSIC CAR: Former president Wayne Holzberger with the President’s Choice from the club’s show in 2017.

“We can tell them when the next meeting is – we generally meet on every second Sunday of the month.

“Then we have a car show in May every year.”

>>> Holden bosses ‘blindsided’ by move to axe brand

And while many members have old Holdens, there are still modern Holdens represented including a 2017 HSV.

“There’s a few HQs in the club – it was a popular model. A few EHs as well,” Mr Bickmore said.

“I’ve got a HR myself – ’67.

CLASSIC CARS: Bundaberg Early Holden Club member Rick Lang with his 1973 HQ Monaro.

“Then we’ve got Commodores and later model Kingswoods as well.”

And while they’re certainly all beauties, interested members won’t need to put thousands into restoring an old Holden.

>>> Holden’s closure explained: What it means

“They don’t necessarily need to have a show car or anything,” Mr Bickmore said.

“Any Holden will do … doesn’t have to be a show pony or anything.

“We go on runs whenever we can – so the more cars we have the better.”

If you’re interested in your Holdens and want to be part of the group, you can visit the Bundaberg Early Holden Club’s website or Facebook page for more information.