Bundaberg's first cemetery was located where many shop today.
News

LOCAL HISTORY: Man's body buried 'almost in middle of town'

Crystal Jones
by
9th Jul 2020 1:59 PM
VERY few people would realise as they go about their business in the CBD that some areas were once burial sites.

According to Bundaberg Regional Library documents, early settlers did not expect the city centre to grow as much as it did.

So the original cemetery was on the block bordered by Woondooma, Woongarra, Maryborough and McLean Sts.

It is unknown how many people were buried in the area, but in 1873 it suddenly came apparent just how badly plans needed to change.

The area where Bundaberg's early cemetery was located.
The area where Bundaberg's early cemetery was located. Google Maps

An elderly man had died, and reports at the time listed that he would be getting buried "almost in the middle of town".

By the late 1870s, locals had become highly critical of the cemetery in the heart of town and in the 1880s the council started a tendering process for the removal and relocation of bodies from the city.

In 1882, the bodies had all been relocated to the newer cemetery grounds.

A two-storey home was built over the original site, which now houses the shops across the road from the old Blockbuster building. 

local history
Bundaberg News Mail

