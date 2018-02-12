LOCAL HISTORY: Low's business high in the 1920s

SETTING SAIL: Noellean Harris shared this photograph of her father and businessman Alexander Low, pictured next to the mast.

BOURBONG St has always been a hub for business in the Rum City, and while the street is now lined with cafes and clothing stores, it wasn't always that way.

Plumber and ironmonger, Alexander John Low, was one of the entrepreneurs in the 1920s to make Bourbong St a home for his business - A.J.Low's.

The local craftsman had great renown according to his daughter Noellean Harris (nee Low).

HINDSIGHT: Noellean Harris had this photo of her father's business A.J. Low.

Fondly reminiscing about her father's work, she said his store was a one-stop-shop and he loved his work.

"We were very proud of our father," she said.

"He had beautiful crockery, absolutely beautiful big salad bowls and all that.

"Dad said to my sister and I take whatever you want; and I took a comb set and I regret the day. I should have taken a nice bit of crockery that I would be able to still have today.

"He used to make his own copper kettles and bathtubs out the back.

"There were no sinks in those days and he made small tubs to wash-up the dishes in."

Mrs Harris said there was one lady in need of a new tub but couldn't afford one, and her father opened his door and said 'don't worry, I'll send you out with one, you just come in each week and pay 20cents'.

The businessman who put people first also stocked paints, oils, tanks, roof iron and pumps at the Bundaberg business.

"What people couldn't get at Wyper Brothers, they'd go to A.J.Low's to get," she said.

Noellean Harris.

"He had to sell up because he had bad arthritis, he had a squatters chair behind the counter and when he wasn't feeling well he'd go rest in the squatters chair.

"I was 13 when he sold it."

Mrs Harris said she and her father were born in Bundaberg and that he was a fantastic father.

"Our family has a lot of history in Bundaberg," Mrs Harris said.

Mr Low's history goes beyond his shop and to the local waters with a sailing boat.

Mrs Harris said while she can't remember the boat, she believes he used it to go sailing.

The ANZAC was name of the Mr Low's boat and he can be seen standing by the mast in the photograph dated 1916 (right).

