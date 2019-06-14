Local health workers praised for hard work efforts

GREAT STATISTICS: WBHHS Chair Peta Jamieson and CEO Adrian Pennington have praised the efforts of local health staff and ambulance workers.

Tahlia Stehbens

STRONG figures have shown Bundaberg emergency patients are being treated and admitted quicker and ambulances are getting back on the road faster.

It's all thanks to the hard work of local health and ambulance workers.

The united effort of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service and Queensland Ambulance Service has seen improvements in a range of performance measures, indicating the vast majority of patients are being triaged and treated within clinically recommended timeframes.

One of the measures that highlights the strong performance is the Emergency Length Of Stay figure, which shows 84 per cent of patients had an emergency stay of under four hours in May, continuing a consistent trend of more than 80 per cent each month in the 2019 calendar year.

The state target for this measure is at least 80 per cent.

Strong ELOS figures not only demonstrate that patients are being discharged home after treatment or admitted as an inpatient in a timely manner, but also indicate emergency beds being freed up - which enables quicker triage on incoming presentations and gets ambulances back out on the road.

"The collaboration between WBHHS and QAS is one of our most important partnerships and it is absolutely essential to providing our patients with the right care, in the right place, at the right time,” Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board Chair Peta Jamieson said.

QAS Wide Bay Local Ambulance Service Network Manager, Chief Superintendent Russell Cooke said an effective working relationship meant patients were better off.

"At the QAS we're seeing more demand for our services which in turn means we're transporting more patients to hospital,” Chief Superintendent Cooke said.

WBHHS Chief Executive Adrian Pennington said in recent months a number of infrastructure investments had been completed, including a Bundaberg medical ward.