Local health service saving lives one donation at a time

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service staff across Bundaberg and Hervey Bay have gone the extra mile to help their patients with vital blood donations.

Throughout 2020, Lifeblood Teams across Wide Bay donated blood, competing to see who could take out the title of saving the most lives.

Local Lifeblood Teams contributed an impressive 11,781 donations throughout 2020.



Employees across the WBHHS made more than 1,000 donations in 2020, saving the lives of 3,270 Australian patients.

The WBHHS Lifeblood team came in second nationally with the most donations and took out the top spot in the state.

This figure is more than four times what WBHHS’s Lifeblood team donated in 2017, as they’ve worked hard to recruit more members and make more lifesaving donations.

WBHHS chief executive Debbie Carroll said she was “extremely proud” of the efforts made by staff.

“I think that tells you a lot about our staff and it's both clinical and non-clinical staff that donate,” she said.

“It’s about caring and giving back, we’re exceptionally proud of all staff that donate and provide care to our patients and the community.

“We’re a fairly small region so it’s a significant achievement for our staff.”

WBHHS Lifeblood team member Joel Le Lagadec donates plasma every two weeks and has made a total of 205 donations.

“Working in the hospital you see the need for the blood, you see customers coming with needs like they have cancer or have been in a car crash and lots of other things they need blood for,” he said.

“If you can donate, donate it’s worth while.”



Lifeblood Donor Centre Manager for Bundaberg and Hervey Bay Dean Krueger said so far there has been a positive start to 2021 but they still need more donations.

“With the growth of plasma and the need for blood growing each year we need to extend those numbers even further this year,” he said.

“The need for blood never stops so we need people to come in.”

Hervey Bay and Bundaberg Donor Centres need more than 600 donations each week to meet patient demand.

If you would like to join a team, or create your own, head to lifeblood.com.au or call 13 14 95.

