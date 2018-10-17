Local hall standing a hundred years later

HISTORIC: Booyal Memorial Hall has been standing for a century this year.

HISTORIC: Booyal Memorial Hall has been standing for a century this year. Booyal Memorial Hall committee

TO CELEBRATE its 100th birthday, the Booyal Memorial Hall Committee is hosting a family fun day.

According to the committee's research, the Booyal Memorial Hall was moved from Woongarra in 1916 and was officially opened at Booyal, between Childers and Gin Gin, in 1918.

"A soldiers' memorial stage was added to the hall on the 11th November 1921,” reads a document uncovered by committee members.

"Internally at the rear of the hall is an arch displaying the inscription: Erected by the Returned Soldiers in Memory of their Fallen Comrades.

"This is not a common feature of community halls in the region.

"The Booyal Memorial Hall is important in demonstrating the evolution of the region's history and to this day remains a focal point for social activities.”

A Booyal Memorial Hall Committee spokesman said the group believed it was important to acknowledge the efforts and achievements of previous committees and locals by holding the centenary celebrations.

"We aim to have a fun-filled country orientated atmosphere,” he said.

As a large part of fundraising in the 1900s was from cent sales, the committee is also hosting a cent sale.

"There will be displays of memorabilia, stalls and more,” the spokesman said.

"Tyrone O'Reilly, a circus artist and fire performer, will also be doing some performances and workshops.

"Two local musicians, Bones and Co and Ian Quinn, will be providing the entertainment.”

The Booyal Memorial Hall Centenary Celebrations will be held on November 10, from 2pm until late.