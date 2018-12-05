Local hall brought to life with festival

THERE'S soon to be music rich in storytelling echoing from Bucca Hall as the Festival of Small Halls makes its way to the region.

Set to perform at the local hall is Lucy Wise and Old Man Luedecke, two artists who have been touring the festival and eagerly awaiting the chance to perform at Bucca.

Wise said she was equally as excited as the crowds to be performing in the festival.

"I'm really drawn to this project because I do a lot of playing in small halls in my own music life.

"I play a lot of house concerts - concerts in people's backyards and lounge rooms - so this a small step up from that, playing to crowds of 50-100 people,” Wise said.

"It's just a wonderful way to share stories and music, having all of the community brought together to listen to live music.

"It's going to be great I reckon.”

Canada's two-time JUNO Award-winner, Old Man Luedecke, will perform in the Festival of Small Halls at Mothar Mountain and Rainbow Beach.

Old Man Luedecke said he felt lucky to be able to get on stage and do what he loves, telling his own stories.

He said there would be a fair amount of stories and interaction with the audience.

One of the pleasures about performing was the atmosphere, he said, and "you get to be involved in people's lives”.

"I can't wait,” he said.

The Bucca show is on December 9, and doors open at 4.30pm.

For tickets to the Bucca performance, visit festivalofsmallhalls.com or they are available locally at the Bucca Hotel and Bout Time Music in Bundaberg.

The Bucca Hall is located on 28 Longs Rd, Bucca.