Local hairdresser wins national competition

AWARD WINNER: Niki Newport of The Cutting Edge Hair n Beauty working her colouring magic with a client Mike Knott BUN210918NIKI4

LOCAL hair guru Niki Newport has been recognised in Australia's top 12 colourists for her Fabric of Nature submissions in the Pure Colour Competition.

The Cutting Edge Hair N Beauty hairdresser said she was "beyond excited" to be recognised for the award and credited salon owner Karen Phillips for pushing her to be her best.

"I love the creative side of things and I love colour, colour is my thing in the salon," Ms Newport said.

"It was a competition for Fabric of Nature, so the elements were organic, mineral, natural textiles."

ENTRIES: Niki's colour submission inspired by 'mother of pearl'. Daniel Morada

She has been a hair dresser for twenty one years and has never competed in a competition of this magnitude before.

"It took a lot for me to actually do it," she said.

Ms Phillips has owned the salon for almost three years and said she was so proud of the accomplishment and how the whole team came together to lend a hand.

ENTRIES: Niki's colour submission inspired by 'moonstone'. Daniel Morada

"Tia came in on her day off to be the basin girl and Josh did some make up, the whole team got behind her," Ms Phillips said,

Ms Newport's winning design will be featured on Juuce banners in salons that feature the brand.

She said her most bizarre hairstyle was when a customer requested rainbow hair for their engagement party.

RAINBOW: Niki has a huge passion for fashion colours as shown in this rainbow hair design.

The design incorporated about 12 different colours.