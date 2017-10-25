Local gym wants you to step up to charity challenge

FOR those needing that extra kick in the butt to get to the gym, this four-week challenge is for you.

Courtney Barbera from Improvements Fitness Centre is urging locals to sign up for the fitness challenge she says will keep you motivated for your health and for your chosen charity.

"For a while now we have been wanting to do something to help motivate individuals to get to their health and fitness goals, however we wanted to do something that made each workout mean a little more,” Ms Barbera said.

"What better way to feel motivated about your workout than to know that by achieving your fitness goals you are also contributing to something greater than yourself.”

Ms Barbera said the 4 Week Challenge for Charity would run from November 1 until December 1.

"People will get a four-week blitz training program, nutritional four-week guidance plan, four personal training sessions and a month's free membership with Improvements,” she said.

"Fifty per cent of the joining fee goes towards a jackpot and then the winner gets to choose which charity the money goes to.”

Registration is now open and you have until October 30 to sign up.

If you are interested, see the team at Improvements Fitness Centre on Maryborough St, Bundaberg.