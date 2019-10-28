Locally grown, gourmet mushrooms now on Bundy shelves

GOURMET GROWER: Bundy Fungi grower Rose Fraser with her oyster mushrooms, now available at Learmonths Foodworks.

MUSHROOM lovers can rejoice, with a gourmet range of fungi now available at a local supermarket.

Learmonths Foodworks are now stocking Bundy Fungi, a range of oyster mushrooms that are locally grown by Rose Fraser in her custom-built 'shroom room', that offers the perfect temperature and carbon dioxide for production.

"The reason I started growing was because of all the health benefits that mushrooms have … they lower blood pressure, they're full of antioxidants and in some countries they even believe that they stop cancerous cells from growing," Ms Fraser said.

"There are many types of gourmet mushrooms, but I only grow oyster mushrooms because they are the only ones that will grow in our temperature."

Ms Fraser has been growing mushrooms for more than three years now and even completed a course that specialised in production of fungi.

But the unique attributes of an oyster mushroom is what truly intrigues the Bundy local, with plans in the making to even release a bright pink range.

"Within the next month or so, I'll be growing some that are power-shocking pink and they are just amazing," Ms Fraser said.

"Vegetarians and vegans love them because they have a meat sort of texture and the reason they are called oyster isn't because they look like one, but because they have a fishy sort of taste … I actually remember the first time I tried them, I thought I must have left a bit of cooked fish on the barbecue beforehand."

Learmonths Foodworks is a supermarket renowned for their high quality produce and commitment to supporting local, stocking strawberries from Tinaberries, tomatoes from One Little Farm and nuts from Macadamias Australia, among others.

Foodworks produce manager Jim Liolios said the decision to stock local products was a 'no-brainer'.

"Supporting local growers is a win-win all round," Mr Liolios said.

"You're helping the local community, the money stays here in town and you remove the middle man completely, plus local produce is fresher, better priced and helps the environment."

Bundy Fungi mushrooms can be found at Learmonths Foodworks in Southside Central Shopping Centre, at 56 Walker St.