Local grower helps Lindsay, 15, in her cancer battle

IN TRUE Bundaberg spirit, Bundy Limes is hoping to help a 15-year-old girl as she battles cancer with the support of the community.

Bundy Limes owner Linda Vickers said the Limes4Lindsay fundraiser was started after hearing a friend's daughter had been diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma. Ms Vickers took the idea to social media stating: "Some friends of mine have just been dealt a bit of a blow. Their daughter Lindsay has recently been diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma which is an aggressive form of cancer,” she said.

With a desire to help the hard-working family, Ms Vickers said the fundraiser would run until January 31 and said for every $60 (10kg) box of limes sold, $20 would bedonated to Lindsay and her family.

Bundy Limes will also be selling $20 wall calendars with half the proceeds going to the good cause.

Since starting the fundraiser 17 days ago, Bundy Limes has donated $695.

To order a box of limes, head to their Facebook page or text 0434 402 255 with the number of boxes you'd like, the town you live in and quote the words "for Lindsay”.